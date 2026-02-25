The Course of Empire

The Course of Empire

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Law Order's avatar
Law Order
Feb 25

As a racial minority and 3 time crime victim in the American South, thank you Mr. Carl. You are the only one in the whole country who will speak the truth about our nation's horrible crime problem. You are a true American hero. If one day, Americans can talk about and address our problems with random predatory urban violence, it will be because of your great work and advocacy for crime victims. Your children should be proud that at a time when everyone else in power decided to tell lies because of convenience, their father was the only one who was willing to tell the truth.

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Hawk's avatar
Hawk
Feb 25

🙏for you Mr. Carl.

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