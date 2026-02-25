I will begin by relating the following story, which sounds like one of those things that people will make up to post on the Internet. My only excuse for doing so is that it is appropriate for the moment, and it is absolutely true.

Earlier this month, about a week before my Senate confirmation hearing to be an Assistant Secretary of State, I was with my nine-year-old daughter, the youngest of our five children. While she listens to occasional talk at the dinner table about politics and occasionally asks about my work, generally speaking, she has the typical interests of a nine-year-old girl, which is to say thankfully that politics is not at the center of her world.

I was talking to her about the fact that I was going to go to Washington, D.C. the following week to testify at the hearing that she had heard me talk about before. I had explained to her that I expected the hearing to be very tough and that a lot of people would probably say very mean things about me both at the hearing and afterwards.

My daughter is someone with a preternaturally sweet and trusting disposition and upon me relating this to her, she looked at me and said with total sincerity:

“Why would anyone hate daddy?”

At which point my first reaction was something like this:

But after thinking for a bit I said (roughly) “Actually, there’s no good reason that any of these people hate daddy. They are hating a person who they think daddy is, but really none of these angry people know daddy at all. They just hate the *idea* of someone who thinks like daddy does. Or, some of them know better, but they think it’s to their advantage to pretend that daddy is a very bad person, so that more of their supporters will like them. If they really got to know me like you do, I suspect the vast majority of them would actually like me.”

This explanation was satisfying enough to my nine-year-old daughter.

It is also, I suspect, true after a fashion.

But it wasn’t going to help me at my hearing.

_______________________________________________________________________

My confirmation hearing was indeed brutal, just as I had anticipated. A number of you may have seen the various headlines, though I will confess to only having read a few of the articles that appeared in the wake of it. After years of attacks, I’ve learned to basically ignore the criticisms of the legacy media. If they aren’t attacking me, I’m not speaking boldly enough. If they’re not lying about me, I’m not telling enough difficult truths.

As I wrote in an account of my confirmation hearing in The Spectator:

“ It’s important in these processes to always know and remember who you are, because if you know that, what they are saying you are just doesn’t matter all that much. The goal of your confirmation opponents is to take away your identity and sense of self. That is what is most important for you to preserve throughout the process.”

A number of my friends, particularly those at home in Montana who are not in the political world, were somewhere between saddened and outraged by the way I was treated by so many Democrat senators. I told them quite truthfully that it was probably much more uncomfortable for them to watch than it was for me to actually experience it. I expected exactly what I got. No crying in the casino!

In fact, really, the only thing that bothers me about any of these events is the degree to which my family and friends, by association, get swept up in the drama around me. None of them are obviously in the least bit responsible for my political views, whether you love those views or hate them, and I would hate to think that they would suffer because of anything that I would say. But ultimately, this is the path that I have chosen, and even though most of my family and friends are not particularly political (and some of those who are, don’t agree with my politics!), I am very grateful for the support they have shown me.

I had been preparing for just this sort of hearing for months. Furthermore, I knew that all of the outrage of the Democrat senators would display wasn’t really about me at all. “It’s all theater” (to quote my nominations team). That having been said, as I noted in my piece in The Spectator, “There should be a better process for selecting senior government officials, but as long as this is the process we have, there will also be men and women willing to undertake it.”

I was a somewhat unusual nominee, which is why I knew to expect a firestorm. Most nominees are picked for having the right checkboxes on their resumes, being people very familiar with the “inside the beltway” scene and having carefully calibrated their public statements over a number of years to have caused the minimum of offense. I don’t say that to be critical—there’s a lot to recommend that type of strategy, and in fact, a few of my friends, with views on controversial issues that are really no different than mine, sailed through confirmation simply because of the lack of a paper trail.

But if you were a reader of this Substack, you probably know that, while I always strive for accuracy and fairness, particularly in my formal written work, I am not exactly reticent with my views. Indeed I have made my mark, such as it is, by writing unapologetically about some of the most controversial issues facing our society, and I have taken strong positions on those issues. In fact, it was this attitude that was one of the reasons the administration wanted me in the first place. I am a person who cares about ideas, and is willing to debate those ideas, even controversial ones, and the immune system of official Washington, D.C. is programmed to reject such people as foreign bodies that are dangerous and must be expelled.

Furthermore not only have I written about ideas extensively in articles and books, but I’ve also appeared on countless podcasts and tweeted thousands of times on X, both fora in which, due to their informal and improvisational nature, I’ve been less precise about my views and language.

Indeed, to be fair, upon being confronted with the full results of the intellectual proctological exam administered by the Democrats and their allies— who seemingly watched every one of the dozens of podcasts and read every one of my thousands of tweets, I must confess that I made a few comments in casual venues that I would not defend today. Most of these were just in the moment mistakes— things said flippantly when I was a private citizen with a rather modest following on X or on a podcast that read very differently when one is up for a position like this. But the reality of the confirmation process is that there is not a lot of time to add context in a senate hearing.

In fact the first one of my allegedly horrible comments that the Democrats presented on a large poster board for the TV cameras was about feminism, but it was one that I hardly considered scandalous. Indeed, it was a comment that I expect would be wholly unobjectionable to a large number of American voters— certainly most conservatives. But as you can see from this photo, Sen. Shaheen, the ranking minority member of the committee did not find it unobjectionable.

I was denounced as a racist and anti-Semite and a white supremacist by virtually every Democrat who showed up (Somewhat ironic given that the central thrust of my recent work is criticizing institutionalized racism), and I was even attacked by some, like minority leader, Chuck Schumer, who did not have business before the committee at all. Needless to say none of this bore any resemblance to the truth, but when has the truth ever determined much in politics?

One of the most gratifying things about the experience was the degree to which I was defended not just by my friends, but even by people who scarcely knew me personally but who just knew and liked my work and resented how badly it was being misrepresented by Democrats. Virtually no one on the right who actually knew me opposed me. As I wrote on X, it was a bit like going to a testimonial dinner. Even a lot of people who do not like each other and inhabit very different parts of the conservative movement had nice things to say about me. In fact even those who might not have been as thrilled with me, but kept judicious silence (which I also appreciated!) would probably describe me as perhaps showing imperfect judgment— but certainly not malice.

It’s not clear at the time of this writing what will happen with my nomination. I expect to be universally opposed by the Democrats, and that means I’ll need to keep an almost unified GOP on the committee to move forward. I’ve had great support from the White House and State Department leadership since this process began, but ultimately it is not them I need to convince, but the senators. So we will have to see.

But I was proud that I did not retreat from any of my core beliefs, particularly involving anti-white discrimination and racism, which have been central subjects of my recent work. I did get involved in a discussion with Sen. Murphy from CT about “white culture” a phrase I have scarcely ever used and don’t generally favor. The discussion at the hearing wasn’t particularly enlightening (and I was under strict instructions not to argue with the senators, so I wouldn’t have expected it to be), but it did lead to some worthwhile subsequent conversations online. I hope at the very least that people saw someone who could calmly go before some very hostile Democrats, and tell them the truth without losing my temper, without apologizing, and without backing down.

Subsequently, I had a few wonderful endorsements. Perhaps none nicer than the one I got from Jennica Pounds, better known as DataRepublican, whom I have previously interviewed here. But there were really a whole host of kind comments, and even people who did not know me well, who went out of their way to be helpful to me, including many of our UN ambassadors, and President Trump’s special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism. Michael Rubin of AEI, a man who would probably only somewhat agree with my foreign policy views, was kind enough to post a strong article in my defense, characterizing (correctly IMHO) my opponents as a “lynch mob.”

There are quite a number of good folks out there, even in politics, who want to do the right thing. The challenge in my case, is getting a majority.

I haven’t done a lot of media post-hearing, but I have appeared a few selected podcasts from people with whom I had long-standing pre-existing relationships, whom I felt I could trust to treat me fairly. In fact of all the indignities that I experienced at the hearing, one of the only ones that truly bothered me was Senator Shaheen’s indignantly announcing to the committee the number of podcasts I’d done, tweets I’d tweeted, and articles I had written since my nomination.

But doing this sort of writing is my job, and I am not sure what she or other committee Democrats expected me to do to support my family in the 8+ months I had waited for a hearing. And in reality, I had pulled back tremendously on the public writing front since my nomination— I’d left book contracts unsigned, turned down many appearance opportunities and speeches and generally tried to steer clear of topics directly related to the work I would be doing if confirmed.

Believe me, if I am confirmed, I’ll be more than happy to immediately stop public writing of any type, and run all of my tweets through a social media team. But until then, I have to do my job— even if I am the news item in question.

I’ve also had a number of people from Chris Rufo and Lomez, to the NatCon Squad to Matt Walsh, to the Daily Signal, devote substantial time and energy to my defense without my having asked them to. I’m very grateful everyone who stepped forward.

Overall, regardless of how it ultimately turns out, I have no regrets about putting myself through this process. I went in very clear-eyed what would happen, and I did not sacrifice my integrity even under very tough questioning.

On the right, we are in the early phases of what is going to be a long struggle to break out of the cage of “acceptable ideas” that our opponents on the left, and even some of our own putative allies on the “right” want to confine us in. But ultimately, no matter how menacingly the left snarls at us, we have truth on our side.

And that gives me hope for the future.