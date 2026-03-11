The Course of Empire

The Course of Empire

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Mar 11

We must prevail. Thank you for entering the arena. The rino gop gerentocracy doesn’t know what time it is, but younger voters do. Wishing you success in your next adventures. Stockdale is a great role model for all of us.

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Kat D's avatar
Kat D
Mar 12

I’m old and completely concur with the statement about old Republicans. It’s nigh impossible to be honest especially with boomers and old Gen X.

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