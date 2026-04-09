I have a new piece out in The American Mind firing a broadside at the new racial equity audit done by the Mamdani administration in New York City.

What Mamdani does is important because what starts in New York City (or other major centers of economic and political power) rarely stays there, and in many ways, Mamdani is the more sophisticated prototype for the Democrats next generation of politicians dedicated to racially-motivated economic expropriation.

More broadly, Mamdani is an avatar of what my friend Zineb Riboua of the Hudson Institute has described as the Logic of Third-Worldism which has ramifications on both the domestic and international fronts. (She is particularly focused on the international front, but you can understand much of our domestic politics through the same analytical lens.)

Mamdani himself, of course, is a third world elite, who grew up with famous parents and in tremendous privilege. Only relatively recently did he become a U.S. citizen, and he has spent much of his life outside the United States, but he understands how to wield the language of race and power in America for his own ends— and that makes him worth studying closely.

Unfortunately for Mamdani, by raising the issue of racial equity, he unwittingly reveals the fundamental weakness and unseriousness of his arguments, and gives us a much bigger platform than we could have possibly commandeered on our own to counter-attack.

And that’s what I tried to do in this piece.

____________________________________________________________________________

Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, flanked by a multi-hued cast of New Yorkers (though with no whites visible), announced the results of NYC’s long-awaited “racial equity” audit that attempts to assess the allegedly dire plight of “people of color” across the five boroughs.

The report itself, running 375 pages, makes it clear that the state of racial disparities in NYC is rooted in “settler colonialism,” noting that “New York City’s history has been one of colonization, exploitation, and racial oppression.” The report asserts, for example, that the Lenape Native American tribe are the “rightful stewards” of New York.

It also has numerous calls to action, including mandating anti-racism training for government staff and a fresh look at “fine and fee based programs” for transportation to seek out “racial and ethnic disparities”—that is, doing even less to enforce against subway fare evaders, who are predominantly black and Hispanic and who disproportionately commit other crimes on the subway. It decries the “punitive policing policies” that further marginalized “Black and Latine communities”—the very policing measures that drove the city’s historic drop in crime under Giuliani and Bloomberg.

And it goes on in this vein for chapter after chapter. But you get the idea.

New York City is racist, and it’s your fault, whitey, so you must pay even more taxes.

But the funny thing is, if racial equity actually matters, it’s white New Yorkers who need it. Because in almost every respect, the New York City government has been exploiting its white citizens—without interruption—for decades. This explains in no small part why millions of them have fled the city since 1950, even as the NYC population has grown by around a million.

There are many ways that one could analyze the degree to which white New Yorkers have been used for decades as tax cattle to massively subsidize minority groups in New York. (Obviously, these are statistical averages—there are plenty of white New Yorkers who are tax eaters, and plenty of minorities of all stripes who are paying more than their fair share of taxes, but the general pattern holds.)

For example, let’s look at New York City’s public schools. The anonymous online data maven “Charlie Smirkley,” using census data and information from a variety of government agencies, calculates that Hispanic students receive an incredible 11.2 times the education dollars per tax dollar paid that white families do, black families 4.9 times, and Asian American families 3.8 times. Essentially, white New Yorkers are footing a substantial majority of the bill for a public school system for which their kids are only a small percentage of the students.

Is this racial equity, Mayor Mamdani?

Similarly, with respect to crime, a theoretical all-white New York City would see serious violence drop dramatically, while shootings would almost disappear. An April 2026 analysis found that just 1.5% of NYC shooters over the past two decades were white. And yet, again, white tax dollars pay a substantial majority of the police force, which is necessary at this scale because of the crime and disorder brought by many non-white residents.

Is this racial equity, Mayor Mamdani?

We could do comparable analysis for a host of other areas—but perhaps the most important area to examine is housing, because affordable housing was arguably the centerpiece of Mamdani’s mayoral campaign.

Smirkley’s analysis finds that Hispanics receive 67 times the public benefits per tax dollar that white New Yorkers do, and blacks receive 61 times as much. Even Asian Americans receive 7.5 times as much. These disparities are so staggering that they are difficult to contemplate.

Is this racial equity, Mayor Mamdani?

You can read the rest at The American Mind