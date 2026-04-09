The Course of Empire

The Course of Empire

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No name here
13h

"Is this racial equity, Mayor Mamdani?"

No, because equality of outcome has not been achieved. These people are not going to stop. Ever. And when this reaches its predictable result of widespread racial violence, it will be your fault because people that look like you (and me) built and maintained the West, and thus will forever be a target of envy of those who have never, and will never, build or maintain a civilization.

All people like Mandami need to do is continue gaslighting credulous white women until they have the numbers. At that point any pretense of universalism will be abandoned and with it, any pretense of a peaceful (let alone democratic) solution.

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the long warred's avatar
the long warred
3h

Lol lol

Welcome to ZA - South Africa.

welcome to Rhodesia.

You know it as Zimbabwe.

Call it democracy.

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