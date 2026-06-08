The Course of Empire

The Course of Empire

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C.B. Huckabee's avatar
C.B. Huckabee
12h

I was asked to write a piece for a major publication (of the kind that has sister divisions in multiple countries) on Platner. I was pitching one of the typical types of essays that I write--sex differences in psychology and how insane it has been to go from military special programs (Navy Diver) to the psychotherapy industry.

The editor responded with an invitation to write a "reasonably sympathetic" piece on Platner's tattoo being just a normal part of military service. He asked for something along the lines of "Don't hate him for the tattoo (all young servicemen get tats they don't understand.... I like the guy, just not his party." Was told I'd be paid a rate of $0.33 per word, which is pretty good, all things considered. I agreed to dig into the Platner's politics a bit to see if it was a piece that I could write.

I couldn't.

Something is off with this guy, and there is a rash of similar vets popping up in the political landscape--which isn't surprising if you keep in mind that the military is sourced from, and therefore a reflection of, society at large. Which means it--like every large enough demographic--has its fair share of opportunists, manipulators, egomaniacs, and psychopaths. Expect to see more of these types as the male vote is vied for.

Feel free to check out my project meant to, in part, counteract this: ManPsych Magazine

https://www.manpsych.com

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Armand Fredrick's avatar
Armand Fredrick
17h

The Dems strategy will cater to the extent that the hispanics they have imported en masse will not vote reliably that way. Was this just a Trump bump last time around? Will a Vance be able to sustain it? Clearly Rubio will have an easier time. As it relates to the Dems they are commited to policy positions that are all flavors of the race communism/sex strangeness variety and they must pin their hopes that they can amass enough fractured id groups to pull it off. Trump was put in an impossible bind as it related to the immigration thing-he could not do nothing as it was the main thrust of his popularity, but everything he did played bad on TV. No win. That combined with the unpopular Iran conflagration and the Dems maybe able to win with a poptart an organ grinder and three matchsticks...."christian" or not.

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