The Course of Empire

The Course of Empire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Kenny's avatar
James Kenny
Apr 17

Christian cuckservatism isn’t a solution to our problems. Orban was a Cold War relic. He was also corrupt and spent stolen money on stupid things, like hosting CPAC events. We need fascism.

Reply
Share
Ed Powell's avatar
Ed Powell
Apr 16

Hungary gets almost all its energy from Russia. It would be suicidal for the PM of Hungary to behave in the insane and bloodthirsty way some of the other European and US leaders have behaved. I personally don't understand why people don't get the fact that while Russia is somewhat different in culture from the West, it is fundamentally a Western nation, with a rich history, tradition, and culture, before it was hijacked and mostly destroyed by the alien ideology of communism.

Russia MUST become our friend, and our leaders’ bloodthirsty and insane statements and actions against Russia leading up to the war in Ukraine, plus the Ukrainians flagrant violations of the Minsk II accords, have set back the ability to become friends for a generation or more. Yes, I think Putin's actions in Ukraine were both ill-advised and criminal, but so are most of the leaders of the countries we are friends with.

Orbán set himself the task of “Regime Change from the Right”, as the title of Martin Sellner’s book calls it. A complete overthrow of the leftist institutions and a replacement with right-leaning institutions. This means building up these institutions, whether media or NGOs, using government funds, while destroying left-wing institutions. Create right-wing oligarchs to match left-wing oligarchs. But Orbán concentrated too much on this, and on amassing personal wealth (always a bad idea), and neglected his constituency, normal Hungarians.

Magyar may be the globalist the left thinks he is, or the more frugal, anti-corruption, but anti-mass-migration person he portrayed himself as. Time will tell.

I liked Orbán. Eva liked him, and I know she has decent perception. I called him the “leader of the free world” during Biden’s regime. But this episode makes it clear that term limits are a crucial aspect of Republican government, as even the most pro-freedom person wears out his welcome after a while. Even Trump, a man I voted for three times, with his insane thrashing on Iran, makes me yearn for a JD Vance presidency. Orbán needed to go. This might be the best of all possible outcomes, because no matter how duplicitous Magyar is, he is certainly better than some leftist or Green taking power.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Carl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture