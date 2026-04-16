The GOP Establishment Hated Orbán because they Still Hate Trump
Why the Elections in Hungary Matter for America
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I’ve got a piece out in The American Mind dissecting the Hungarian elections and why they matter for America. My primary argument is that the overt hostility to outgoing Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán shown by leading GOP Senators has shown just to how great a degree the establishment right, led by many of our more geriatric senators, is still unalterably opposed to Trump and an America First foreign policy, and that this has ominous implications for the GOP as a whole.
As I write in the article:
The most revealing statement of the GOP establishment mindset occurs toward the end of McConnell’s op-ed, when he notes that “to the extent that what happens in Hungary matters to America, it is a question of whether its actions on the world stage—not its social policies—align with America’s strategic interests.”
At first glance, this sounds like common sense. Certainly, America’s strategic interests must come first in its relationship with any country. That is literally what it means to be America First. But the question is how one defines strategic importance for a small European country like Hungary that has relatively little military or economic weight to throw around.
Was it in our strategic interest to have a right-wing and nationalist European partner aggressively asserting its sovereign rights over left-wing bureaucrats in Brussels?
Was it in our strategic interest to have a European partner pushing unabashed pro-family social conservatism against pressure and fines from Brussels?
And most importantly, was it in our strategic interest to have a European country effectively standing up (as it did alone for years) against the Brussels open borders regime and the replacement of the European population with culturally incompatible foreigners?
To McConnell and other establishment senators, these are minor issues because they ultimately don’t care about them, even though they determine the fundamental character and destiny of all countries. McConnell and his colleagues are globalists, and therefore see the world only as a geopolitical chessboard. America could be totally demographically and culturally transformed—but as long as we keep sending enough dollars to Zelensky, our geriatric Senate Russia hawks will be happy.
You can read the whole thing here.
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Christian cuckservatism isn’t a solution to our problems. Orban was a Cold War relic. He was also corrupt and spent stolen money on stupid things, like hosting CPAC events. We need fascism.
Hungary gets almost all its energy from Russia. It would be suicidal for the PM of Hungary to behave in the insane and bloodthirsty way some of the other European and US leaders have behaved. I personally don't understand why people don't get the fact that while Russia is somewhat different in culture from the West, it is fundamentally a Western nation, with a rich history, tradition, and culture, before it was hijacked and mostly destroyed by the alien ideology of communism.
Russia MUST become our friend, and our leaders’ bloodthirsty and insane statements and actions against Russia leading up to the war in Ukraine, plus the Ukrainians flagrant violations of the Minsk II accords, have set back the ability to become friends for a generation or more. Yes, I think Putin's actions in Ukraine were both ill-advised and criminal, but so are most of the leaders of the countries we are friends with.
Orbán set himself the task of “Regime Change from the Right”, as the title of Martin Sellner’s book calls it. A complete overthrow of the leftist institutions and a replacement with right-leaning institutions. This means building up these institutions, whether media or NGOs, using government funds, while destroying left-wing institutions. Create right-wing oligarchs to match left-wing oligarchs. But Orbán concentrated too much on this, and on amassing personal wealth (always a bad idea), and neglected his constituency, normal Hungarians.
Magyar may be the globalist the left thinks he is, or the more frugal, anti-corruption, but anti-mass-migration person he portrayed himself as. Time will tell.
I liked Orbán. Eva liked him, and I know she has decent perception. I called him the “leader of the free world” during Biden’s regime. But this episode makes it clear that term limits are a crucial aspect of Republican government, as even the most pro-freedom person wears out his welcome after a while. Even Trump, a man I voted for three times, with his insane thrashing on Iran, makes me yearn for a JD Vance presidency. Orbán needed to go. This might be the best of all possible outcomes, because no matter how duplicitous Magyar is, he is certainly better than some leftist or Green taking power.