I’ve got a piece out in The American Mind dissecting the Hungarian elections and why they matter for America. My primary argument is that the overt hostility to outgoing Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán shown by leading GOP Senators has shown just to how great a degree the establishment right, led by many of our more geriatric senators, is still unalterably opposed to Trump and an America First foreign policy, and that this has ominous implications for the GOP as a whole.

As I write in the article:

The most revealing statement of the GOP establishment mindset occurs toward the end of McConnell’s op-ed, when he notes that “to the extent that what happens in Hungary matters to America, it is a question of whether its actions on the world stage—not its social policies—align with America’s strategic interests.”

At first glance, this sounds like common sense. Certainly, America’s strategic interests must come first in its relationship with any country. That is literally what it means to be America First. But the question is how one defines strategic importance for a small European country like Hungary that has relatively little military or economic weight to throw around.

Was it in our strategic interest to have a right-wing and nationalist European partner aggressively asserting its sovereign rights over left-wing bureaucrats in Brussels?

Was it in our strategic interest to have a European partner pushing unabashed pro-family social conservatism against pressure and fines from Brussels?

And most importantly, was it in our strategic interest to have a European country effectively standing up (as it did alone for years) against the Brussels open borders regime and the replacement of the European population with culturally incompatible foreigners?

To McConnell and other establishment senators, these are minor issues because they ultimately don’t care about them, even though they determine the fundamental character and destiny of all countries. McConnell and his colleagues are globalists, and therefore see the world only as a geopolitical chessboard. America could be totally demographically and culturally transformed—but as long as we keep sending enough dollars to Zelensky, our geriatric Senate Russia hawks will be happy.

You can read the whole thing here.