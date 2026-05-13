The Course of Empire

The Course of Empire

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Ed Powell's avatar
Ed Powell
May 13

So, it’s not “a secret society that is trying to seed Trumpian ideas throughout the department”???? I’m so disappointed!

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Dale Flowers's avatar
Dale Flowers
May 13

OK, now wait for it, Mr. Carl...wait for it..."But Ben Franklin owned slaves: Joseph, Jemima, Peter, King, Othello, George & Bob from 1735 to 1790." ☺♣☻

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