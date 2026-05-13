I recently had the honor of being inducted into the Ben Franklin Fellowship (BFF), A community of “practitioners who are committed to advancing the U.S. national interest and realism in international affairs.” that “provides a forum for foreign policy discussions from perspectives that promote the national interest, secure borders, U.S. leadership, and American sovereignty.”

On the surface, that mission shouldn’t seem particularly objectionable— certainly those are views that could be embraced by a broad swath of the American electorate. But of course, in the Trump administration everything must be turned into a “vast right-wing conspiracy” And so predictably there was a prominent n attack on BFF in the New York Times last week.

In making its critique, the Times was piggybacking off the very public criticism of several former high-level U.S. diplomats who described the Fellowship ) as akin to “a secret society that is trying to seed Trumpian ideas throughout the department” contrasting it unfavorably to the work of career diplomats who have “traditionally embraced a culture of nonpartisanship.” (The latter a fairly dubious claim from a factual basis— as anyone who has dealt with our left-leaning foreign service over decades can testify.)

In contrast, I argue in the piece linked below (published on the BFF Web Site), The BFF actually offers a critical pathways to create the non-partisan foreign service that its critics claim to desire, by restoring a semblance of ideological balance and, perhaps most importantly, providing a potential pathway for the identification of promising, and mission-aligned career Foreign Service Officers that, assuming they are also top performers, can serve effectively in trusted senior roles in GOP administrations.

As someone who worked in the first Trump administration, and has many friends working in senior roles in the current administration, I can tell you that among the biggest challenges we face is finding career staff whom we can work with and trust.

The Ben Franklin Fellowship is a vital pathway for that to take place, and its presence should be welcomed, not attacked. It’s not the “one simple trick” for fixing American foreign policy, but it’s a potentially vital weapon in our arsenal.

You can read my piece at the Ben Franklin Fellowship Web Site.