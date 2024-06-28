No, the Democrats were not Trying to Sabotage Biden when they Agreed to Debate
Explaining what really went on, based on my own personal experience working with an aging senior principal.
The Course of Empire is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Note:
The first part of this newsletter is a viral Twitter post I did earlier today— but because it really took off, I’m going to expand upon it here at much greater length for my Substack readers.