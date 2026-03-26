I’ve been settling back into my old routines, though I’m still dealing with a lot of the overhang of my recent ventures in involuntary news-making.

My most notable recent effort was an hour-long interview with the New York Times’ Ross Douthat that appeared several days ago on Ross’s podcast Interesting Times.

I turned down a lot of interview requests in the immediate aftermath of my Senate hearing because I felt that they would shed more heat than light— but one that I did do was a long sit-down with Ross at the Times studios in New York.

I think Ross has become arguably the best interviewer in the business, at least for folks on the right-of-center looking to talk to the legacy media. That’s a little bit surprising, candidly, because Ross made his name as an opinion columnist and most opinion columnists have too big an ego to really put their own views to the side to some degree and talk to other people about what they think. But Ross has had on a number of commentators whose work is sometimes outside the traditional Overton Window (such as my friends Lomez and Helen Andrews)— Ross is very knowledgeable about intellectual trends on the right— and while he disagrees with me at several points and asks tough questions, I never felt like he was trying to do a “gotcha”— he was more interested in eliciting my actual views for a New York Times audience that has probably never heard anything quite like them.

As a friend of mine put it after listening:

“Ross is like the perfect sounding board for “normie-calibrating” all of these ideas.”

And it’s important to do that! There’s a place for giving your most screamingly based takes, and there's a place for giving your most “reasonable” takes to show that ideas like mine about anti-White racism shouldn’t be sidelined to the bowels of obscure web sites and group chats. They should be in the mainstream. And that’s what I tried to do here.

While about a half hour of some great conversation got left on the cutting room floor, I was still very happy with the result. Your average normal person who might have watched my hearing or heard coverage of the Democrat and media attacks on me would find it hard to square the “racist, White supremacist, Anti-Semitic” maniac they described with the very reasonable person in this interview. And then some of them might ask “If the Democrats and media are lying to me about this, what else might they be lying about?” And that, in my experience, is the first step in many political conversions.

Anyway, check it out!

A friend of mine, observing all of the sympathy that I had gotten from a wide variety of quarters in the wake of my withdrawing as a nominee, said I was quickly becoming “The Mel Bradford of the New Right.”— That will probably be an obscure reference to most of my readers, especially my younger ones, but I thought it was particularly resonant.

Mel Bradford was President Reagan’s initial nominee to lead the National Endowment for the Humanities— and he was seen as representing the paleoconservative faction of the GOP— due to controversial comments he had made, he was eventually replaced by William Bennett, the preferred candidate of the neoconservative faction. (Ironically, Claremont Institute founder Harry Jaffa, arguably Bradford’s principal intellectual opponent, respected and liked Bradford a great deal personally, and had supported his nomination— a fine model for any serious intellectual, and perhaps a preview of the eventual rapprochement between paleocons and Claremonsters).

In any case, the replacement of Bradford with Bennett exposed fissures in the conservative coalition that remain to this day, and the paleocons and their intellectual descendants still bitterly resent the replacement of Bradford, which they attributed (not unreasonably) to the questionable tactics of his opponents within the party.

But even if one accepts the analogy, there is one major difference— Bradford’s defeat signified the eclipse of his faction in the conservative coalition, whereas it is clear to me— never more so in the aftermath of this process, that our vision for the party is ascendant. The average age of the Senators on the Committee on Foreign Relations is 65+— and their faction of the party is passing from the scene to be replaced by a more confident New Right that addresses the primary needs and concerns of our voters today. We’re not there yet, but we’re going to get there— sooner rather than later.

I also tried to give some general thoughts on how successful people operate, particularly for some of our younger supporters, who may confuse online follower count with real-world influence. In my experience the tactics that lead to online success are often diametrically opposed to the tactics that will actually lead you to success in the wider world.