The Course of Empire
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why “The Lost Generation” is a Lost Opportunity
The Problem with Jacob Savage's Viral Article on Millennial White Men.
Dec 16
•
Jeremy Carl
479
161
115
June 2025
Can The Ivy League Be Reformed?
A Personal Reflection
Jun 4
•
Jeremy Carl
48
13
11
May 2025
Blackstone for Morons, A New Pope, Christian Forgiveness, and more
And another example of the effect The Unprotected Class had in the policy arena
May 9
•
Jeremy Carl
19
4
1
March 2025
The Prophet of the Trump Revolution
The surprising and little-known book that predicted it all
Mar 27
•
Jeremy Carl
15
3
1
An Interview with @DataRepublican
An conversation with one of the most interesting people I've ever met online-- exclusively for readers of The Course of Empire
Mar 17
•
Jeremy Carl
155
16
38
A University Book Tour and a Look at Trump's First Weeks in Office
The Course of Empire is a reader-supported publication.
Mar 5
•
Jeremy Carl
12
4
3
December 2024
A Response to Vivek Ramaswamy
Why Silicon Valley is not the Best Model for America
Dec 27, 2024
•
Jeremy Carl
82
15
20
The GOP can be the New Majority Party (With this one Simple Trick!)
The Course of Empire is a reader-supported publication.
Dec 19, 2024
•
Jeremy Carl
7
1
1
November 2024
Four Reasons Why You Should Vote for Trump
(Even if You're Trump-Skeptical)
Nov 4, 2024
•
Jeremy Carl
25
1
3
October 2024
The Trump Voting Bloc that Dare not Speak its Name
Despite the Democrats anti-White policies, The GOP is still too timid about appealing to White voters.
Oct 23, 2024
•
Jeremy Carl
81
19
12
The Left is "Standing in the Schoolhouse Door" in Blatant Defiance of the Supreme Court
They are determined to discriminate against Whites and Asian Americans No Matter What the Law Says.
Oct 11, 2024
•
Jeremy Carl
13
26
1
September 2024
Am I Racist?
I'm not Asking, but Matt Walsh's Brilliant and Witty Documentary Asks (and Answers) that Question.
Sep 16, 2024
•
Jeremy Carl
45
9
6
© 2025 Jeremy Carl
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts